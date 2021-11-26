 NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers vs. Maryland
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-26 08:04:04 -0600') }} football Edit

NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers vs. Maryland

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

Rutgers already clinched a bowl game in Simland, but in real life, it needs one more win.

Will it happen?

Find out and watch the latest NCAA Football 14 simulation featuring Rutgers against Maryland.

Notes: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers. Known injured players were removed from the depth chart at their respective positions. Not every player that is used for either team is in the game as well, so keep that mind.

Rutgers football Simland vs. IRL, 2021
Opponent Sim result Actual result

Temple

13-3 Rutgers

61-14 Rutgers

at Syracuse

24-7 Rutgers

17-7 Rutgers

Delaware (FCS East)

31-6 Rutgers

45-13 Rutgers

at Michigan

17-13 Rutgers

20-13 Michigan

Ohio State

38-7 Ohio State

52-13 Ohio State

Michigan State

21-9 Rutgers

31-13 Michigan State

at Northwestern

10-3 Northwestern

21-7 Northwestern

at Illinois

17-10 Rutgers

20-14 Rutgers

Wisconsin

10-0 Wisconsin

52-3 Wisconsin

at Indiana

20-7 Indiana

38-3 Rutgers

at Penn State

15-3 Penn State

28-0 Penn State

Maryland

SEE VIDEO ABOVE

TBD

{{ article.author_name }}