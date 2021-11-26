NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers vs. Maryland

Rutgers already clinched a bowl game in Simland, but in real life, it needs one more win.

Will it happen?

Find out and watch the latest NCAA Football 14 simulation featuring Rutgers against Maryland.

Sign up for TKR premium now and get your first year for $20.21 ($75+ savings)

Notes: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers. Known injured players were removed from the depth chart at their respective positions. Not every player that is used for either team is in the game as well, so keep that mind.