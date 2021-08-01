Rutgers football is slated to be one of the more experienced teams in 2021 thanks to 20 of 22 starters back on offense and defense. The Scarlet Knights also get back their main kickoff and punt returners as well as their kicker, punter, holder, and long snapper.

But out of the bunch, a few players do stick out that are the most critical members of the team that are not only talented, but leaders as well. In order for Rutgers to be successful on the field this fall, these five players will need to stay healthy and be productive.

