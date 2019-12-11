PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball team took on the Wisconsin Badgers today inside the RAC for the program’s second Big Ten conference matchup of the year. Despite being down by one point at halftime, the Scarlet Knights were able to put together a couple of runs in the second half to earn the 72-65 victory. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!



Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell spoke with the media after the game and was proud of his team’s effort in Wednesday night's win. “Always appreciate everybody coming," Pikiell said in his post game press conference. "Great environment tonight, I’m very thankful for that. The students were awesome. It's finals week too, so our guys have a lot on their plate this week. I thought for one-day prep, we did a really good job of being locked into a totally different team than Michigan State. I have tremendous respect for Wisconsin, coach Gard does an awesome job. They have 19 NCAA bids in the last 20 years." "A hard-fought game, but we made some plays down the stretch and everybody that checked into the game really helped us and we're real proud of our guys sacrifices. A lot of guys sacrificed minutes, Caleb comes off the bench and makes a huge play, down the stretch and Myles make some big plays, he bounces back from Michigan State game. Geo, a huge couple defensive possessions too. Akwasi gives us maturity in that lineup and then Montez and Jacob Young defensively put a lot of pressure on them. Really good job by everyone that checked in. Shaq Carter gave us good minutes, so did Mamadou Doucoure, so that was a really good team win against a really good program."

The Scarlet Knights were led by team captain and starting point guard Geo Baker. He finished the game with 22 points to go along with four assists, three steals, and a block.

“What was really important was his blocked shot," Pikiell said. "His defense today was great down the stretch. It's great to have confident like he was today. I thought all of our guys were. It’s great to have a veteran guy in Geo who's a captain, who’s been in those positions before. He played well.” For the first time all season Rutgers switched up the starting lineup today, subbing in Akwasi Yeboah for Caleb McConnell. Yeboah finished with a near-double-double with nine points and eight rebounds although he did foul out. “Caleb was awesome, Caleb is really good," said Pikiell. "I just thought physically I liked the matchup. Akwasi gives us real size and they try to post up a lot. I feel like I’ve got 10 or 11 different guys that could be starters. I never worry about any of that. I trust all my guys. Caleb's a really good player. You saw it at the end of the game too, so it’s how we have to be. This guy sacrifices, Caleb sacrifices, he was sacrificing coming off the bench, and there's a lot of other guys that could make a case for starting too. I just like the fact that everyone that got into the game today helped us win. And I think that's the most important thing. I think Akwasi gives us that kind of maturity too as that fifth-year senior that's been through some wars. But it changed things up a little bit. I thought it was better for our matchups, and both guys played really well.”



On the defensive end, the Scarlet Knights forced Wisconsin into 14 turnovers including 12 in the opening half. They converted those takeaways and miscues into 22 points. Rutgers also out-rebounded the Badgers 40-26 and out-scored them on second-chance opportunities, 26-3.

“I thought when we came back out we responded well," he said. "We knew the game was going to be a war. They're real physical and they have a lot of veteran guys. That's how they play, they're always in games when you shoot the three as well as they can, and they post you up. Our guys I thought played well in the first half. Down one, didn't want to be there, but we were right where we needed to be to win the game of the second half. We came out and did a really good job of having great energy, being great together, great on defense.” Next up, the Scarlet Knights are set to take on in-state rival Seton Hall in the annual Garden State Hardwood Classic. The Pirates are coming into the game ranked as the No. 17 overall team per KenPom and No. 22 in the national rankings, but that number doesn’t scare the Scarlet Knights. “I didn’t play last time the game was at the RAC, but the atmosphere was incredible," Myles Johnson said after tonight's game. "The whole gym was red, it was loud and it was just crazy. After the game all the fans rushed the floor and it was just crazy. Hope all the fans come just like last time, come out just as loud and I hope they are ready to storm the floor again."