Rutgers made another big splash on Monday, as Michigan defensive line graduate transfer Michael Dwumfour announced that he’ll finish his career “On The Banks”.

When the former DePaul Catholic announced his intentions to leave Ann Arbor, many were surprised, as he was a key member of the Wolverines’ defensive front. In the end, though, coming home was a big draw for Dwumfour, as he made a move he felt was best for him and his family.