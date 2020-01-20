The New Jersey native is very close with Rutgers linebacker Drew Singleton, as the two both came from Big North high schools and both attended Michigan from 2017-2018.

The Rutgers Football landed another transfer today when Michigan graduate transfer defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour per a post on his Instagram.

During his time at Michigan, 6-foot-2, 282-pound Dwumfour suffered a couple of injuries throughout his college career, so he was never truly able to showcase his full potential.

TKR spoke with TheWovlerine senior editor Chris Balas to learn more about Dwumfour.

“Mike played hard when he played, but he was often injured. There was even talk last year that he might shut it down early in the season after he aggravated an injury in the first game. But he was Michigan's best interior pass-rusher. He used his quickness to his advantage”

Dwumfour is set to graduate Michigan this spring and will enroll at Rutgers in summer as a graduate transfer.