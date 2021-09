Melton Brothers make history, each scoring within a minute of each other

“That was crazy,” Bo Melton said. “I really don’t care about my touchdown, I really care about his more just because I know the hard work that we put in going against each other every single day.”

It was a historic day for the Melton brothers ( Bo Melton & Malachi Melton ) as they became the first-ever brothers in Rutgers history to score a touchdown in Saturday’s 61-14 victory over Temple.

In a pivotal moment in the third quarter, Bo Melton, the older brother, took a pass from Noah Vedral 40 yards for the TD which gave Rutgers a 33-14 lead. From there on, the Scarlet Knights did not look back as they tacked on 28 more points en route to the victory.

“We just try to feed off each other,” he continued. “I’d say that was a good moment for us. We preach family here and that’s my real blood so to see that really excited me and gave me hope for us.”

The Melton-to-Melton connection continued just a few plays later when Max picked off backup Temple quarterback Justin Lynch and ran it back 46 yards for a TD to put the Scarlet Knights up 40-14.

“They were just happy for both of us,” Max said when asked about his family’s reaction. “I still can’t take it in, it’s just a lot. It really seemed fake at first, I wanted to feel something but it really seems fake. I just have no feelings, I’m just happy right now.”

