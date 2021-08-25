Rutgers had dozens of recruits on campus in the last week of July, but only a few offers were extended with one going to 2023 St. Frances Academy (MD) defensive lineman Dashawn Womack.

The offer was the fourth for the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder, who earned offers from Boston College, Maryland and Mississippi previously and another on Wednesday from Colorado.

He spoke with The Knight Report about it’s meaning.

