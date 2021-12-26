Linebacker Drew Singleton ready for one last ride with Rutgers Football

“I was still around,” Singleton told TKR. “It was surprising and really exciting that we might have a chance to suit up, go out there and play in a prestigious bowl like this one.”

Today The Knight Report got the answer on a few guys who were returning, one of which was senior linebacker Drew Singleton and he spoke with the media following today’s bowl practice.

When news broke that Rutgers Football was headed to the 2021 Gator Bowl, the first question that fans and media alike were asking was which seniors that already declared are allowed to play in the bowl game?

Singleton went on to talk a little more in depth about his reaction to the news.

“I think I was actually holding my nephew at my grandma’s house,” said Singleton. “I couldn’t even put it into words. “It was like something blown up in my head, it was something I didn't ever think would happen. Because after the season, my mind was focused on going forward and then I got this call and it was exciting news to get.”

The fifth year senior recently announced that he was declaring his name for the 2022 NFL Draft, but admitted that it was an easy decision to come back for this bowl game.

“Absolutely,” Singleton said when asked if it was an easy call. “You know I would do anything for this time like I always said in all my other interviews. It was a blessing to be back out here with these guys one more time.”

Today was the first practice back with the team and Singleton is confident they will be ready.

“We are good,” he said. “I didn’t see any differences in us physically, so we are good to go.”