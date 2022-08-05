LB Tyreem Powell looking to step up in 2022

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE Premium until KICKOFF DEAL!

A lot of the focus on the defense for the Rutgers football team in the spring was about the linebackers. Hybrid defensive end/linebacker Mo Toure and freshman four-star linebacker Moses Walker both got injured.

Then, this summer, Drew Singleton tried to make his back to Piscataway and play one more year, but the NCAA denied the waiver. Rutgers and Singleton are now appealing the decision, but combine those three things and the fact that the Scarlet Knights lost a couple other veterans and multi-year starters in Olakunle Fatukasi, Tyshon Fogg, and Tyreek Maddox-Williams, and the linebacker quickly became a position of concern.

One player looking to step up and fill the gap is third-year linebacker Tyreem Powell.

“We’re out here grinding trying to get better every day one day at a time,” Powell said. “We’re all together at this point. It’s all football. We’re trying to gel.”

Powell isn’t oblivious to what’s going on, and he knows the unit lacks depth and experience -- including himself -- but he’s doing his best to become a leader.

“My big area of focus was being more vocal and being a leader for this group,” Powell said. “A lot of veteran guys left last year, so I felt like I had to step up and be that vocal leader in the room. I want to show my actions on the field too. It’s different because we don’t have the experience in the room, but we have great leaders. We have young guys who want to learn. The leadership has been coming from each group. We want to all be connected.

“We don’t speak about the lack of experience. We all have each other and lean on each other for help. We’re all working to get better and to get on the same page.”



