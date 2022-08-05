LB Tyreem Powell looking to step up in 2022
A lot of the focus on the defense for the Rutgers football team in the spring was about the linebackers. Hybrid defensive end/linebacker Mo Toure and freshman four-star linebacker Moses Walker both got injured.
Then, this summer, Drew Singleton tried to make his back to Piscataway and play one more year, but the NCAA denied the waiver. Rutgers and Singleton are now appealing the decision, but combine those three things and the fact that the Scarlet Knights lost a couple other veterans and multi-year starters in Olakunle Fatukasi, Tyshon Fogg, and Tyreek Maddox-Williams, and the linebacker quickly became a position of concern.
One player looking to step up and fill the gap is third-year linebacker Tyreem Powell.
“We’re out here grinding trying to get better every day one day at a time,” Powell said. “We’re all together at this point. It’s all football. We’re trying to gel.”
Powell isn’t oblivious to what’s going on, and he knows the unit lacks depth and experience -- including himself -- but he’s doing his best to become a leader.
“My big area of focus was being more vocal and being a leader for this group,” Powell said. “A lot of veteran guys left last year, so I felt like I had to step up and be that vocal leader in the room. I want to show my actions on the field too. It’s different because we don’t have the experience in the room, but we have great leaders. We have young guys who want to learn. The leadership has been coming from each group. We want to all be connected.
“We don’t speak about the lack of experience. We all have each other and lean on each other for help. We’re all working to get better and to get on the same page.”
Heading into the year, right now Powell and Deion Jennings are the only players who have started games at linebacker. After not playing in 2020 as a true freshman, the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder played in all 13 games a year ago with three starts. He made 20 tackles with an interception, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery.
That experience has helped in his preparation for the upcoming season.
“I took away a lot,” he said. “You have to be calm out there on the field. You have to be patient and not jump the gun and think about the next play. You have to focus on the one play that’s going on now. It was a big adjustment. High school, you just played. You had a job and you did. Now you also have to make sure your alignment is right, your eyes are in the right spot. You have to be perfect in your job. We all play together. If one guy messes up, it screws up the whole defense.
“I feel a lot more comfortable with the playbook, coaches, and the players. I feel a lot more comfortable.”
While he’s young, Powell got to Rutgers just in time to learn for two years under Fatukasi, who is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fatukasi was a First Team All-Big Ten pick by the media in 2020 and a Butkus Award Semifinalist as he led the conference with 101 tackles. Head coach Greg Schiano also credited Fatukasi’s work ethic in the past, and Powell was able to see that first hand.
“Just his preparation. He prepares like a pro,” Powell said. “I have seen that since the day I got here. He knows everything and took care of his body. He prepared like a pro. It shows. He’s working hard now in Tampa. I took a lot from him.”
Singleton was running around and following the linebackers as a volunteer coach as he awaits his appeal verdict. Powell hopes that Singleton will be able to put on the uniform and play for Rutgers this year.
“I hope the best for Drew. We’re in his corner as a team and as a defense,” Powell said. “He’s a good guy and a great leader and a great teammate.”
