Depending on how much you give monthly to the collective, will determine how many entries you get into the Scarlet Ticket drawing. To learn more about this giveaway, check out the full press release from KTR below or sign up to donate here .

The Scarlet Ticket will be similar to the Golden Ticket from the very popular movie, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. New and current members of the collective will be entered for a chance to win the Scarlet Ticket, which features two luxury season tickets to each of the following sports -- football, men's basketball, women's basketball and wrestling for the 2024-25 seasons.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Rutgers focused NIL Collective known as the Knights of The Raritan have announced a first of its kind membership incentive called the Scarlet Ticket.

‘Scarlet Ticket’ membership drive offers Rutgers Nation premium experiences for the 2024-2025 athletics year

PISCATAWAY, NJ — Knights of The Raritan unveiled a first-of-its-kind NIL membership campaign designed to capture the imagination of Rutgers Nation during a banner year for Rutgers Athletics.

The “Scarlet Ticket” is offering Rutgers fans the chance to win the ultimate prize package of two premium season tickets for every Football game, Men's Basketball game, Women's Basketball game and Wrestling match for the entire 2024-2025 athletics year.

This campaign is open to all fans eager to support Rutgers’ NIL Efforts and elevate their own game-day experience. To participate, fans must invest in a monthly Knights of The Raritan membership. Each membership tier offers a varying number of entries into the prize draw:

Scarlet & White - $10.99/month - 1 entry

On The Banks - $25.99/month - 3 entries

The Bells Must Ring - $49.99/month - 5 entries

Keep Chopping - $99.99/month - 10 entries

F.A.M.I.L.Y. - $249.99/month - 25 entries

Old Queens - $499.99/month - 50 entries

Current Knights of The Raritan members can increase their odds of winning by leveling up their membership.

Memberships can be purchased online here. The higher the membership level, the greater the chance of securing the Scarlet Ticket.

"We are excited to launch the Scarlet Ticket campaign, offering fans the ultimate Rutgers Athletics experience," said Jon Newman, President of Knights of The Raritan. "This first-of-its-kind initiative not only supports our beloved teams but also rewards our dedicated supporters during a season sure to be filled with incredible games and memories."

The drive begins Wednesday, February 21 and will continue through Sunday, March 10. The Scarlet Ticket grand prize winner will be selected through a random drawing in May 2024, after Spring Football concludes. The lucky recipient will be contacted directly by and announced publicly on Knights of The Raritan’s official social media channels. Additional membership incentives including “match” opportunities will be announced during the campaign.

About Knights of The Raritan....

Knights of The Raritan is a dedicated community of Rutgers Athletics supporters committed to empowering Rutgers student-athletes to achieve their greatest potential in the classroom, on the playing field, and in life. Through various initiatives and events, Knights of The Raritan aims to foster pride, spirit, and camaraderie within the Scarlet Knights community.