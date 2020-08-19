Kevin Warren speaks for first time since postponing Big Ten fall sports
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren hasn't said a whole lot since announcing the conference's decision to delay/postpone the 2020 fall sports season.
However, on Wednesday afternoon, Warren gave his first interview since the announcement when he spoke with the Sports Business Journal.
Check out his interview below.
#BigTen Commissioner Kevin Warren gives some insight into his thought process behind the postponement of all fall sports, including #CFB, during our #SBJRoadAhead finale. pic.twitter.com/T4UlBCce4B— Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) August 19, 2020
