 Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks for first time since fall sports postponement
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-19 15:07:07 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Kevin Warren speaks for first time since postponing Big Ten fall sports

Richard Schnyderite
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren hasn't said a whole lot since announcing the conference's decision to delay/postpone the 2020 fall sports season.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, Warren gave his first interview since the announcement when he spoke with the Sports Business Journal.

Check out his interview below.

