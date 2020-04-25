When Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano said that recruiting never stops on a recent teleconference with the media, he meant it.

Earlier on Saturday, the Scarlet Knights added yet another prospect to their 2020 recruiting class when TKR broke the news that Maryland lineman Kamar Missouri was committing to the program.

Missouri spoke with The Knight Report about his decision to pick Rutgers over junior college.

