Jordan Sweeney keeps winning streak alive with walk-off HR versus Indiana

All series long, the Scarlet Knights were down late in games before their offense came through with clutch hits that would help lead them to victory.

Rutgers Baseball kept their winning streak alive today thanks to two clutch solo home runs in the bottom of the ninth by Tony Santa Maria and Jordan Sweeney, as they extended their streak to 15 games in a row.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi got the start for Rutgers on Sunday, but he didn’t have his best stuff as he pitched three total innings allowing four hits, four runs (three earned), two walks and one strikeout.

That’s when Rutgers went to the bullpen, starting with right-hander Sam Portnoy who was excellent in his outing, throwing 1.2 innings allowing no hits, no runs, no walks and two strikeouts. After him, it was transfer pitcher Sam Bello who earned his third win of the season as he came in late with the base loaded but was able to record the final two outs before Indiana was able to add to their lead.

As for the Scarlet Knights offense, they had an answer for everything the Hoosiers threw at them, scoring 10 runs on 14 hits, including three home runs.

Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio had a big game at the dish as he went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk. The team also got solid performances from infielder Chris Brito who went 2-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBIs. Then outfielders Evan Sleightand Josh Kuroda-Grauer each went 2-for-5.

However it was Tony Santa Maria and Jordan Sweeney who had the biggest hits of the game. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Santa Maria blasted a solo home run to left field tying the game. After Kuroda-Grauer grounded out, Sweeney blasted a no-doubt home run to left field as Rutgers completed their sweep against the Indiana Hoosiers. It’s the first walk-off victory for Rutgers this season.