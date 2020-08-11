Jonathan Holloway addresses cancellation of 2020 Big Ten football season
On Tuesday is was officially announced that the Big Ten conference would be cancelling the 2020 fall football season.
The conference released a 10 game conference-only schedule about a week ago, but over this past weekend rumors were flying that the season would be cancelled and moved back to spring.
Earlier today just that happened.
Just a few moments ago, Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway released the following statement.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes and our entire community is our first and highest concern. The conference made the right decision to postpone the 2020 fall athletic season. No one is more disappointed than we are to see a delay in a season with such great promise for Rutgers, but it was the only decision to make in the face of the global pandemic.”
