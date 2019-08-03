Rutgers doesn't have many spots left in its 2020 recruiting class, but a place will be reserved until National Signing Day for Don Bosco Prep (Oradell, N.J.) star Jalen Berger if he wants in on the Scarlet Knights.

Berger recently dropped a Top 10 that featured Rutgers, Ohio State, Michigan, Syracuse, Alabama, LSU, West Virginia, Oregon, Penn State, and Pittsburgh. Since then, things have been relatively quiet, but the speedy back spoke with The Knight Report regarding the latest in his recruitment.