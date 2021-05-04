 Isaih Pacheco could be in for a big 2021 season after added size
Rutgers Football will return a number of contributing players from last season, 20 of their 22 total starters from last season to be exact. One player that might mean more to the Scarlet Knights 2021 season than anyone else is running back Isaih Pacheco, who could be in store for a big season according to head coach Greg Schiano.

"Pop' looks great right now. He's practicing well," Schiano said in his weekly presser. "He's really gotten even bigger and stronger than he was. I'm excited for him and for us. I think he's a big time running back. I think we also have some people behind them that are good players. We're going to have the ability to play more than one which is critical, especially playing in this league, and I'm looking forward to that being something that we're able to count on in a productive way."

The last time the Scarlet Knights had a 1,000-yard rusher was back in 2012 when Jawan Jamison ran for 1,075 total yards under then head coach Kyle Flood. It’s been even longer than that since Greg Schiano had a 1,000-yard rusher, as you have to look back all the way to 2007 when Ray Rice ran for over 2,000 yards.

Despite the long running streak of a tailback not rushing over the 1k mark, there is some hype around that media that streak could break this season. However, despite the hype, Pacheco hasn’t paid attention to it at all, as he’s more focused on bettering his game.

“I’m not too worried about getting to 1,000-yards,” Pacheco told the media via video call. “I am more worried about what is going on right now with spring ball. Every day we just get outside and get to work. I have been really focused on being more efficient on every play, so that’s what I’m leading off of from last year.”

At the end of the day, Pacheco’s sole concern is making sure he does whatever is asked of him to make the Scarlet Knights better this season.

“I am going to do whatever I can to help the team out,” Pacheco said. “Whatever coach has planned, we are going to go out there and execute it and that’s all I’m here for. I’m here to make the team better. We’re just going to keep making each other better. We are pushing each other to be the best that we can be.”

Stay tuned for more on Pacheco and other Rutgers Football players right here on The Knight Report!

