Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-07 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Is 2021 QB Chad Martini New Jersey's Next Big Quarterback Prospect?

Rz8nw8awuxo86lessg6l
Twitter
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
Staff Writer

Watchung Hills Regional (NJ) and 2021 quarterback Chad Martini competed at the Rutgers 7v7 tournament in Piscataway on June 23. Over 80 schools in the Tri-State area were in attendance along with c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}