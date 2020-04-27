Rutgers likely won't be competing for a Big Ten championship in 2020, but fans will certainly see a pleasant change to the on field product versus what they've gotten used to the past few seasons, thanks to Greg Schiano and his new staff.

Not only have Schiano and his group of assistants already started to shift the culture "On The Banks", but they've upgraded the talent on the roster significantly for the 2020 football season via both the transfer portal and the recruits they were able to reel in, despite getting a late entry into the cycle.

In last week's Inside The Banks, I took a look at which true freshmen would have an impact in year one for the Scarlet Knights on offense. This week, I take a look at the defensive side of the ball, to see which of the 2020 signees could play a role in improving the on-field product this upcoming season.