Rutgers likely won't be competing for a Big Ten championship in 2020, but fans will certainly see a pleasant change to the on field product versus what they've gotten used to the past few seasons, thanks to Greg Schiano and his new staff.

Not only have Schiano and his group of assistants already started to shift the culture "On The Banks", but they've upgraded the talent on the roster significantly for the 2020 football season via both the transfer portal and the recruits they were able to reel in, despite getting a late entry into the cycle.

In today's "Inside The Banks", we take a position-by-position look at which of the true freshmen that Rutgers signed could have an impact in year one for the Scarlet Knights.This will be a two-part series that starts with the offense, with the defense up next week.