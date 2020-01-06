Now that college bowl season is over and the NFL playoffs are underway, you're starting to see more the of Greg Schiano's staff being filled out.

One of the latest additions Schiano made this past week was adding former Rutgers and NFL wide receiver, Tiquan Underwood, to his staff. Underwood played at RU from 2005-2008, in the NFL for five years, and then in the Canadian Football League after that. He started his coaching career helping out with receivers at Lafayette in 2018 and was most recently a quality control coach for the Miami Dolphins this past season.

There's no doubting that Underwood was a great player for the Scarlet Knights and will play to the nostalgia of the fan base. But will he be a good coach and recruiter in Piscataway?

In this edition of "Inside The Banks", we speak to a number of top wide receiver targets for Rutgers in the 2021 class to get their opinion on Schiano bringing Underwood back home.