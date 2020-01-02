On Thursday night, Rutgers Football added former star wide receiver Tiquan Underwood to the coaching staff as the team's next wide receivers coach per a report from NJ Advance Media.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey native was most recently the quality control coach for the Miami Dolphins this past season, helping wide receiver DeVante Parker eclipse 1,000 yards receiving along with a wide receiver group that produced 15 total receiving touchdowns this season.

Before Miami, Underwood spent time at Lafayette as the teams wide receivers coach for the 2018 season.

As a player, Underwood spent four seasons at Rutgers, with his best season coming in 2007 where he was named All-Big East Conference First-Team after catching a team high 65 receptions and seven touchdowns. That year he also became the second ever 1,000+ yard receiver in school history.

Underwood would then go on to spend five seasons in the NFL and three in the Canadian football League, before joining the coaching ranks.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE:

2018: Lafayette (WR)

2019: Miami Dolphins (QC)

2020-present: Rutgers (WR)