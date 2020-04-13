Rutgers has continued its recruiting roll for the Class of 2021, and the Scarlet Knights are now up to 11 commitments in their class, which is currently ranked 11th in the nation per the Rivals Team Rankings for the cycle.

That early success has allowed the staff to get an early jump on building relationships with 2022 prospects. Like always, RU will search coast to coast for the best players to fill that class out, but the core of the group will likely come from the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic region.

In last week's Inside The Banks, we took a look at the Class of 2022 prospects from New Jersey that the Scarlet Knights have their eye on early. This week, we go across the Hudson River to see what prospects in New York could be possibilities for RU in trying to build another great class.