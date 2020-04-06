Rutgers recruiting class of 2021 continues to roll, as the Scarlet Knights now have 10 commitments in the cycle, with the group currently ranking 12th in the country.

The recruiting ban due to COVID-19 doesn't seem to have thwarted much of the new staff's efforts on the trail for the current class, but it will delay things a bit when it comes to 2022, as the coaches can't hit the road, or host prospects in summer camps, to make proper evaluations in advance like they normally would. On the other hand, the ban is helping with relationship building, as coaches have more free time to message with underclassmen, and focus more time on building a bond earlier than they usually would.

In today's Inside The Banks, we take a look at some of the top prospects in the Garden State for the Class of 2022, a very deep group, that we expect Rutgers to try to land over the next couple of years.