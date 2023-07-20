Schiano came in and was able to somewhat salvage the 2020 class, bringing in talent late in the game such as Wesley Bailey, Kyle Monangai, Troy Rainey, Tyreem Powell, Malachi Melton, Robert Longerbeam, Chris Long, Victor Konopka, and a few others. That class finished 67th overall in the country, with an average player rating of 2.55 with 1,050 points.

The RU head man has since had three full cycles (2021, 2022, 2023), and has had strong results, certainly in comparison to where things were when he arrived.

The 2021 class ranked 32nd nationally and featured three four-star prospects in Gavin Wimsatt, Khayri Banton, and Alijah Clark. The group had an average player rating of 2.95 with 1,462 points.

The 2022 class ranked 40th nationally, with six four-stars in Anthony Johnson, Kenny Fletcher, Amarion Brown, Samuel Brown, Jacob Allen, and Moses Walker. The average player rating was 2.95 with 1,463 points.

Finally, the 2023 class took a bit of a step back, ranked 61st and with zero four-stars. The class only had 20 members with an average player rating of 2.85 and had 1,230 points.

While there has been progress, I think one can fairly argue some of those classes were very top heavy and not deep, not to mention some of the four-stars that RU reeled in may have been a little over-ranked.

Obviously the jury is out on the 2024 class, which has still yet to be completed, but in talking with both sources inside RU's building, as well as a couple opposing school staffers, there is no doubt that consensus is that this group is Schiano's deepest and most talented group.

The numbers right now show the class ranked 27th nationally, with an average player rating of 3.05 and a total of 1,515 points with 22 players pledged at this point. With a few more likely to be added to the mix before Signing Day in December (and February), the class has the potential to jump in all three areas.