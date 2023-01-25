Inside The Banks: Recruits React To January 24 Junior Day
Alex Gleitman
Recruiting Analyst
Junior Days at Rutgers are usually held on the weekends, but Greg Schiano and his staff took advantage of a Tuesday night home basketball game against Penn State to get a number of top prospects from the area on campus.
In this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we catch up with many of the recruits who were in Piscataway on Tuesday night to hear how their visits went.
2024 QB Jacob Zamot: "The visit was awesome. I got to meet coach (Kirk) Ciarrocca. He said he's evaluating my film and will be in contact with me soon. They had an awesome photo shoot ready for us and took a bunch of pictures, which was a lot of fun. We ate with Coach Schiano who told me to keep working hard because they have their eye on me. Then, we enjoyed watching Rutgers basketball beat Penn State. It was my best visit at Rutgers thus far."
2024 OL/DL Judah Pruitt (Shabazz - NJ) --offered on visit: "Honestly, it felt unreal to get offered by Rutgers. I got to speak to Coach Hewitt, Coach Walp, Coach Watson, and Coach Schiano. They really just spoke to me about life. They're recruiting me as an offensive lineman (he also plays DL)."
