Inside The Banks: Recruit reactions from Rutgers win over Michigan State
Alex Gleitman
Recruiting Analyst
It was an exciting Saturday afternoon for Rutgers fans in SHI Stadium as the Scarlet Knights rallied from 18 points down to beat Michigan State and advance to 5-2 on the season.
It was also exciting for the strong list of recruiting visitors that Rutgers hosted for the game. The Knight Report caught up with many of the prospects in attendance to get their thoughts on being in Piscataway on Saturday.
2025 TE Andrew Olesh (offered on visit): “Rutgers was amazing today. It was a great game day environment. The highlight was witnessing the comeback. Getting an offer felt like a dream come true. That’s my first Power 5 offer which is huge. I talked to both Coach Schiano and Coach Aurich. They both told me to continue to work hard, stay focused, keep doing what I’m doing, and put on good weight. I feel and think very highly of RU. Everything that the coaches talked to me about was just very genuine and thoughtful. So that puts them high up and I’m very interested.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.