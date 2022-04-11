Inside The Banks: Recapping another big weekend on campus

Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

Inside the Banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.

As Rutgers works towards their spring game on April 22, the program continues to welcome in a number of recruits each week to take in their practices and see what RU has to offer them.

This past weekend didn't have some of the flash and dash as far as blue chip names on first look, but the group that showed up On The Banks was solid, and it was a very productive weekend for the Knights.

In this edition of Inside The Banks presented by the Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take a closer look at some of the happenings of the weekend, including RU hosting a top quarterback target, as well as Greg Schiano extending three new scholarship offers.