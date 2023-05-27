Inside The Banks: Post-Spring Look At New Jersey's Top 2024 Prospects
Alex Gleitman
Recruiting Analyst
Every few months, I like to take a look at the top prospects in the Garden State to see how they stack up and where RU stands. Based on performance, my view of the prospects changes over time, and where the Knights fit into the mix is constantly changing as well.
In this edition of Inside The Banks, I take a look at my updated top 10 prospects in the state of New Jersey, including my previous ranking and how that compares to the current Rivals ranking.
Surace moves back into the top 10 with a strong showing across the board this off-season. The son of a coach, Surace also has solid size and has a quick release. Arm strength is solid and accuracy is strong. Rutgers recruited him for their new system and I think this is a great fit, as he is solid in his pledge.
Previous Ranking: Unranked
Rivals Ranking: 14
No. 9 - RB Yasin Willis
