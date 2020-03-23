Last week's Inside The Banks broke down what the moratorium on recruiting, caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, would mean to Rutgers recruiting, with a prediction that it would slow things down greatly for the Scarlet Knights.

Boy, was that a bad take, as Rutgers landed four commitments over a three day span last week, and there's some buzz that more may not be far behind.

In this week's Inside The Banks, we take a look at the latest additions to RU's 2021 recruiting class, evaluate some current and potential FutureCast picks, and provides some information on what the Scarlet Knights players are doing to stay in shape and make sure they are ready to get back in the action once the ban on activity is lifted.