Things were rolling. Greg Schiano and his new staff were making waves, not only in the state of New Jersey, but all across the Northeast region and even throughout the country with various prospects. Then it happened: Coronavirus hit the United States.

Slowly events started being postponed, suspended, and then, swiftly, everything was cancelled. That includes not only all athletic activity across college campuses in the country, but also recruiting activity, including coach visits/evaluations and prospect visits to campus. The NCAA put a moratorium on recruiting and called for a dead period through at least April, if not longer.

First and foremost, safety is and should be priority number one. The NCAA, Big Ten, and individual programs who made the call to shut everything down absolutely did the right thing. That needs to be stated and cannot be overlooked.

But, while the future is unknown in a variety of industries across the world, the reality of the situation is that this halt in activity absolutely impacts Rutgers football and their efforts to rebuild the program.

How, you ask? We'll dive into that in this edition of Inside The Banks.