There’s has been a total shift in momentum for the upcoming college football season since the Big Ten released its revised schedule for 2020 early last week. What looked like a promising step towards a season actually happening this year suddenly became two steps backwards on Sunday when buzz started to pickup about the Big Ten cancelling the season as early as Monday.

In today’s Inside The Banks we take a look at what that potential decision could mean for the Rutgers football program moving forward, specifically when it comes to the recruiting trail.

