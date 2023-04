Rutgers landed a huge commitment this past weekend when 2024 3-star linebacker Sam Pilof committed to the Scarlet Knights over in-state Wisconsin, as well as other offers from Penn State and Iowa State.

In today's Inside The Banks, we caught up with Pilof to share why the talented linebacker pledged to Greg Schiano's program and what he's going to bring to RU, as well as some scoop on a talented 2024 defensive line target.

