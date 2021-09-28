Inside The Banks: Everything you need to know about Ohio State
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
Normally in this feature I focus my attention on Rutgers' recruiting efforts, but this week I fortunately have the ability to provide some extensive team insight for the subscribers of The Knight Report.
Having attended Ohio State for both undergrad and graduate school and covering the Buckeyes as a member of the media since 2008, I have a very good understanding of what Rutgers' next opponent will bring to the table on Saturday afternoon in SHI Stadium.
With that said, in this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, I break down everything you need to know about Ohio State as the Knights' look to secure the biggest victory in school history this weekend.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news