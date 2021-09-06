Inside The Banks by the Scarlet Spotlight: Wimsatt arrives early
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
The conversation in Rutgers nation was all about the big win over Temple (and rightfully so), but some other big news broke this weekend as star 2022 quarterback Gavin Wimsatt played his last high school game and will arrive "On The Banks" early, after being able to meet all necessary qualifications.
In today's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we break down why this news is so big, what it means for the program, and what to expect from Wimsatt this year and moving forward.
