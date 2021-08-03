Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: Recapping the BIG visitor weekend
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
It was a massive recruiting weekend for Rutgers, as they fully took advantage of the open week that just ended in July.
On Friday the program hosted a number of 2022 commits, as well as some of the top targets the staff still has on their board. On Saturday they primarily hosted a group of underclassmen for a recruiting BBQ event.
In this week's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we break down some of the scoop and news coming out of the big recruiting weekend at Rutgers.
GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news