 Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: My 2023 New Jersey Recruiting Rankings
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-17 08:03:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: My 2023 NJ Recruiting Rankings

Alex Gleitman
Recruiting Analyst

Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.

Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS CLICK HERE

This past week Rivals released an updated 2023 recruiting rankings, which of course shuffled some things around and added some new rankings for a number of players in the Garden State. You can find those rankings by clicking here.

In this week's edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, Alex Gleitman provides his own personal 2023 rankings of the top 10 prospects in New Jersey as the high school season approaches in a few weeks.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS CLICK HERE FOR MORE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}