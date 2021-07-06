Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: Mid-Term Recruiting Grades #CHOP22

National Signing Day is in February of 2022 and the Early Signing Period is in December of 2021, so we're about halfway to knowing for sure who will be in Rutgers' latest recruiting class when it's all said and done.

With that said, we take a look at the Scarlet Knights' class as it stands today, with 14 commitments and ranked 14th overall in the Rivals Team Rankings, handing out grades for each position in the next two editions of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast. This week will feature the offense and next week we break down the defense and special units.

