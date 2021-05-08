 Indiana Hoosiers sweep Rutgers Baseball with extra innings victory
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 14:11:30 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Indiana Hoosiers sweep Rutgers Baseball with extra innings victory

Hector Rodriguez
Staff Writer

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were unable to rebound after their series opener loss to Indiana on Friday. The Scarlet Knights were swept by the Hoosiers after their 5-3 extra innings loss Saturday afternoon. Rutgers had great starting pitching their offense and bullpen weren’t able to secure the win.

SIGN UP NOW AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS CLICK HERE

Rutgers starting pitcher Ben Wereski was terrific once again as he pitched a gem against the best hitting teams in the Big Ten Conference. Wereski threw seven innings allowing two hits, no runs, two walks and six strikeouts.

After Wereski’s terrific outing, the Rutgers bullpen blew the game as they threw three innings allowing seven hits, all five runs, one walk and four strikeouts. Left-handed pitcher Eric Reardon got his first loss of the season as he allowed the two game-winning runs for Indiana in the top of the eleventh.

The Rutgers offense had a difficult game against one of the top pitchers in the country. Indiana’s McCade Brown had a spectacular start versus Rutgers and even had a perfect game alive late in the game.

Rutgers was able to breakup Brown’s perfect game as their leadoff hitter, Mike Nyisztor, hit a no-doubt home run to give the Scarlet Knights their first hit and run of the game. Nyisztor carried the Scarlet Knights offense as he went 2-5 with the solo home run and three RBIs.

Freshman outfielder Ryan Lasko had some productive at bats as he went 1-4 with a single and walk. Second baseman Kevin Welsh went 1-4 with a base knock and shortstop Danny DiGeorgio went 1-5 with a run scored.

What’s next?

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be back on the diamond on Mother’s Day for their series opener versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rutgers played Nebraska last weekend on the road and was able to sweep Nebraska in three games.

Right-handed pitcher Brent Teller will be on the mound for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The graduate transfer out of Sacred Heart last pitched against Nebraska and he was very dominate as he was able to secure Rutgers first sweep of the season.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have not announced who they will have on the mound for their first matchup versus Rutgers. Nebraska still has to play Indiana twice before they start their series with Rutgers. First pitch is expected to be at 3pm EST.

-------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the FREE Rutgers Baseball Forum

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3J1dGdlcnMucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2luZGlhbmEtaG9vc2llcnMtc3dlZXAtcnV0Z2Vycy1iYXNlYmFs bC13aXRoLWV4dHJhLWlubmluZ3MtdmljdG9yeSIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rp b24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNj cmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJz Y3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRo ZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2 ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWlt Zy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0 QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4K ICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20v cD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZydXRnZXJzLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGaW5kaWFuYS1ob29zaWVycy1zd2VlcC1ydXRn ZXJzLWJhc2ViYWxsLXdpdGgtZXh0cmEtaW5uaW5ncy12aWN0b3J5JmM1PTIw MjI3MzMxNDAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK