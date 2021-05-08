SIGN UP NOW AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were unable to rebound after their series opener loss to Indiana on Friday. The Scarlet Knights were swept by the Hoosiers after their 5-3 extra innings loss Saturday afternoon. Rutgers had great starting pitching their offense and bullpen weren’t able to secure the win.

Rutgers starting pitcher Ben Wereski was terrific once again as he pitched a gem against the best hitting teams in the Big Ten Conference. Wereski threw seven innings allowing two hits, no runs, two walks and six strikeouts.

After Wereski’s terrific outing, the Rutgers bullpen blew the game as they threw three innings allowing seven hits, all five runs, one walk and four strikeouts. Left-handed pitcher Eric Reardon got his first loss of the season as he allowed the two game-winning runs for Indiana in the top of the eleventh.

The Rutgers offense had a difficult game against one of the top pitchers in the country. Indiana’s McCade Brown had a spectacular start versus Rutgers and even had a perfect game alive late in the game.

Rutgers was able to breakup Brown’s perfect game as their leadoff hitter, Mike Nyisztor, hit a no-doubt home run to give the Scarlet Knights their first hit and run of the game. Nyisztor carried the Scarlet Knights offense as he went 2-5 with the solo home run and three RBIs.

Freshman outfielder Ryan Lasko had some productive at bats as he went 1-4 with a single and walk. Second baseman Kevin Welsh went 1-4 with a base knock and shortstop Danny DiGeorgio went 1-5 with a run scored.

What’s next?

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be back on the diamond on Mother’s Day for their series opener versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rutgers played Nebraska last weekend on the road and was able to sweep Nebraska in three games.

Right-handed pitcher Brent Teller will be on the mound for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The graduate transfer out of Sacred Heart last pitched against Nebraska and he was very dominate as he was able to secure Rutgers first sweep of the season.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have not announced who they will have on the mound for their first matchup versus Rutgers. Nebraska still has to play Indiana twice before they start their series with Rutgers. First pitch is expected to be at 3pm EST.

