"Rutgers honestly feels like home," Pruitt told TKR. "I love the intensity that the team bring, the business school is great and I have built a strong relationship with coach (Greg) Schiano and the rest of the Rutgers staff."

Pruitt is listed as a 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive tackle and hails from Shabazz High School over in Newark, New Jersey.

Rutgers Football has landed their second offensive lineman in the 2024 class on Saturday as in-state target Judah Pruitt took to social media to make the news official.

One of those coaches that Pruitt built a strong bond with was Director of Player Engagement Matt Walp, who did a good job of sealing the deal here.

"My main recruiter there was Coach Matt (Walp)," said Pruitt. "I developed a big relationship with him throughout the recruiting process and he called all the time making sure my family is doing good and also just talked to me about football and life in general."

Next up for Pruitt, he hopes to get one of his teammates to join him on the banks in the 2024 class.

"I plan on trying to get Nayad Walker to come with me," he said. "Also I want to get my teammate Bam (Santiago) too, he's only a junior but I know he has the potential to play in the Big Ten."

Stay tuned for more about Pruitt and other Rutgers Football recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!