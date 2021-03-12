Rutgers Basketball's run in the Big Ten Tournament has come to an end as they suffered a 90-68 loss to the No. 3 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

It was the early game struggles that did the Scarlet Knights in today as they once again let their opponent get out to a big lead early on and the Illini took that lead and ran with it for the rest of the game to secure the victory.

The Scarlet Knights offense was lackluster at best today, as they were led by (NAME) who went 7-of-13 from the field to finish with a 21 points to go along with two rebounds, one assist and three steals.

Although it was an ugly loss, the good news is that Rutgers Basketball fans still have something to be excited about this weekend as they will hear their team's name called on Selection Sunday for the first time in 30 seasons.

Below you can see the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game, who the Scarlet Knights will take on next and more.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE