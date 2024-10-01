Similar to last week, let's break down this year's Nebraska Football team on a deeper level ahead of their matchup against Rutgers Football this weekend.

QUARTERBACK...

Dylan Raiola is the freshman starting QB for the Cornhuskers, coming in with much fanfare and was the #1 QB (and #2 overall) recruit in the country last year. His freshman year has been a mixed bag so far...

-- On passes at/behind the LOS and short passes, he's completing almost 90% of his passes (64/73 [87.7%] for yards and 3 TD) on the season.

-- Raiola has a very strong arm but is inconsistent when throwing deep. He's made some spectacular plays downfield and then overthrown wide open receivers (or thrown interceptions) later that drive.

-- Raiola likes to improvise but he's ALWAYS looking to extend plays to pass the ball. On the season he just has ONE scramble. He holds onto the ball too long trying to make big plays, which can sometimes result in long completions and others in backbreaking sacks.

-- Raiola is a young QB and does NOT like to be pressured. Here are his splits when pressured vs not being pressured...

-- Kept Clean: 80/103 (77.7%) for 945 yards, 6 TDs and 2 INTs.

-- Pressured: 19/40 (47.5%) for 276 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs.

PASS CATCHERS...

Nebraska likes to spread the ball around, with 5 receivers having between 10% and 18% team target shares on the season. Their top two targets are huge (6-4, 220lbs).

-- Isaiah Neyor is listed at 6-4, 220 lbs and leads the team in targets, yards and TDs with 17 receptions (26 targets) for 291 yards and 4 TD. The majority of his targets (20/26) come in the in the intermediate and deep passing game and all of his TDs coming in these ranges. He played 3 years at Wyoming before transferring to Texas last year and is spending his COVID extra year as a Husker.

-- Jahmal Banks is also listed at 6-4, 220 lbs and leads the Cornhuskers in receptions (20) and is 2nd in targets (25), yards (252) and TDs (2). Banks spent his first four seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Nebraska this offseason to use his COVID year.

-- FR WR Jacory Barney Jr (6-0, 170 lbs), JR TE Thomas Fidone II (6-6, 255lbs) and SR RB (and NJ native) Rahmir Johnson (5-10, 200lbs) round out the top group of receivers, combining for 49 targets (39 receptions) for 335 yards and 1 TD.

RUSHING...

The rushing game for Nebraska is a committee approach, with various backs (and WRs) handling different roles on the team

-- The lead back is SO RB Dante Dowdell, who has 60 carries for 277 yards (4.6 ypc) and 4 TDs on the year. Dowdell has yet to top 75 yards in a game this season and is currently averaging just 3.2 ypc in Big Ten play. He's also not really utilized in the pass game, with only 2 catches for 10 yards on the year.

-- Their next two backs are much better receivers than Dowdell in SO Emmett Johnson and SR Rahmir Johnson.

-- Emmett Johnson: 21 carries for 174 yards and 1 TD (8.3 ypc).

-- Rahmir Johnson: 31 carries for 113 yards and 0 TDs (3.6 ypc).

-- Nebraska has run a lot of end arounds and jet sweeps with their RBs and WRs, which they're averaging 11.4 ypc on the season on (10 attempts for 114 yards). FR WR Jacory Barney Jr is the primary threat to watch here with 7 carries for 104 yards and 2 TDs in the run game.

OFFENSIVE LINE...

Nebraska's OL ranks as follows on PFF:

-- 71st in pass blocking (67.9 team grade)

-- 54th in run blocking (66.1 team grade)

Nebraska allowed 5 sacks last week to Purdue, a team who has 4 sacks in the 3 other games this season (Indiana State, Notre Dame and Oregon State). We haven't shown the ability to get to the QB, but Nebraska is vulnerable. Nebraska hasn't faced many good pass rush units thus far, here's where their opponents rank in team pass rush grade on PFF:

-- UTEP: 59.5 (123rd)

-- Colorado: 61.2 (118th)

-- Northern Iowa: FCS program

-- Illinois: 71.9 (43rd)

-- Purdue: 65.4 (95th)

PENALTIES...

Nebraska is right up there with Washington when it comes to committing penalties. Nebraska is 106th in the country in penalties per game (8.0) and 107th in penalty yards per game (73.4). This is a flaw that we can exploit. Nebraska has committed this many penalties despite playing 4 of their first 5 games at home as well.