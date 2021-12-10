How did Rutgers Football commits/targets fare in the new state rankings?
Rivals capped off rankings week with an update of the state rankings for each state across the country, so let's take a look at how the 2022 Rutgers Football commits/targets fared in the latest update.
NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE FLORIDA RANKINGS.....
No. 43 -- WR Amarion Brown (Previously: 39)
NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE ILLINOIS RANKINGS.....
No. 28 -- ATH Rashad Rochelle (Previously: 25)
NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE INDIANA RANKINGS.....
No. 19 -- DE Demetrious "DJ" Allen (Previously: 17)
NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE NEW JERSEY RANKINGS.....
No. 1 -- OL Jacob Allen (Previously: 1)
No. 2 -- DB Davison Igbinosun (Previously: 7)
No. 3 -- DE Kenny Fletcher (Previously: 2)
No. 11 -- OL Taj White (Previously: 14)
No. 14 -- DE Q'Yaeir Price (Previously: 27)
No. 19 -- ATH Thomas Amankwaa (Previously: Not ranked)
No. 21 -- OL Joe De Croce (Previously: 26)
No. 22 -- OL Nelson Monegro (Previously: 23)
NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE NEW YORK RANKINGS.....
No. 1 -- LB Moses Walker (Previously: 1)
NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE PENNSYLVANIA RANKINGS.....
No. 7 -- APB Samuel Brown (Previously: 12)
No. 9 -- ILB Anthony Johnson (Previously: 11)
No. 23 -- OL Emir Stinette (Previously: 28)
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board