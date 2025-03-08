How did Rutgers Basketball's offseason departures perform this season?

The 2024-25 men's college basketball regular season is drawing to a close as many conference tournaments have already begun with others set to begin next week. Here at The Knight Report, we take a look back at those who left the Rutgers Basketball program this past offseason to check in on how they performed during the 2024-25 season with their new programs.

NEW SCHOOL: Saint Joseph's 2023-24 STATS: 32 games (25 starts) - 8.3ppg, 3.2rpg, 2.9apg, 1.4spg FG: 30.5% || 3P: 28.2% || FT: 86.4% 2024-25 STATS: 30 games (22 starts) - 9.1ppg, 3.9rpg, 3.6apg, 1.0spg FG: 35.7% || 3P: 30.6% || FT: 78.5% The New Jersey native spent two seasons with the program before dropping down a level and staying local to play with St. Joe's this offseason. With the drop in competition, almost all of Simpson's numbers went up and he's one the program's top three scorers this season. He's scored in double digits 13 times this year, including a season high 19pts versus Loyola Chicago in early January.

NEW SCHOOL: Nebraska 2023-24 STATS: 32 games (3 starts) - 5.8ppg, 2.2rpg, 0.6apg, 0.3spg FG: 32.4% || 3P: 28.2% || FT: 60.0% 2024-25 STATS: 15 games - 2.2ppg, 1.7rpg, 0.8apg, 0.3spg FG: 34.2% || 3P: 25.0% || FT: 0.0% After a disappointing freshman year, Griffiths stayed in the conference joining Nebraska and had an even worse year this past season. Don't be shocked to see his name pop up in the Transfer Portal once again this offseason, as he's likely going to drop down a level.

NEW SCHOOL: Brigham Young 2023-24 STATS: 17 games (16 starts) - 9.1ppg, 3.8rpg, 1.2apg, 1.2spg FG: 38.7% || 3P: 24.5% || FT: 70.3% 2024-25 STATS: 12 games - 5.9ppg, 2.0rpg, 0.6apg, 0.7spg FG: 51.3% || 3P: 39.0% || FT: 74.3% After missing some games to injury over the years, Mag decided to test his luck in the Transfer Portal and ended up with BYU this offseason. After some early season struggles, he became quite the key role player for the Cougars over the past couple of months. As he has averaged 20+ minutes per game since early January and scored in double digits six times in the same timespan, including a 19pt game versus UCF.

NEW SCHOOL: Garden City CC (JUCO) 2023-24 STATS: 7 games - 1.7ppg, 0.7rpg, 0.0apg, 0.0bpg FG: 23.8% || 3P: 12.5% || FT: 0.0% 2024-25 STATS: 28 games (27 starts) - 19.7ppg, 7.8rpg, 2.0apg, 1.4bpg FG: 47.4% || 3P: 40.1% || FT: 84.5% Chol originally committed to Howard, but ended up deciding last minute that he would instead go the Junior College route and signed on with Garden City CC, where he's now considered one of the top JUCOs in the 2025 class. Recently he had Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma State and Wichita State in to watch him play, along with LSU and Xavier reaching out as well. So far he's reported offers from Arizona State, Eastern Michigan, New Mexico State and UT-Arlington.