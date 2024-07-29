Advertisement
Here's the full 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball OOC schedule

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball took to social media today to announce the out of conference games for the highly anticipated 2024-25 season.

Check out the latest updates on the schedule below.

2024-25 Rutgers Basketball OOC Schedule
DATE OPPONENT / 2023-24 KENPOM SITE

Nov. 6th

vs. Wagner (292)

Jersey Mike's Arena

(Piscataway, NJ)

Nov. 11th

vs. St. Peter's (201)

Jersey Mike's Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)

Nov. 15th

vs. Monmouth (198)

Jersey Mike's Arena

(Piscataway, NJ)

Nov. 20th

vs. Merrimack (212)

Jersey Mike's Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)

Nov. 24th

@ Kennesaw State (265)

KSU Convocation Center

(Kennesaw, GA)

Nov. 26th

vs. Alabama (14) OR

vs. Houston (2) OR

vs. Notre Dame (118)

Players Era Tournament

MGM Arenas

(Las Vegas, NV)

Nov. 27th

vs. Alabama (14) OR

vs. Houston (2) OR

vs. Notre Dame (118)

Players Era Tournament

MGM Arenas

(Las Vegas, NV)

Nov. 29th

vs. Alabama (14) OR

vs. Houston (2) OR

vs. Notre Dame (118)

Players Era Tournament

MGM Arenas

(Las Vegas, NV)

Dec. 14th

vs. Seton Hall (50)

Garden State Hardwood Classic

Jersey Mike's Arena

(Piscataway, NJ)

Dec. 21st

vs. Princeton (69)

Never Forget Classic

Prudential Center

(Newark, NJ)

Dec. 30th

vs. Columbia (232)

Jersey Mike's Arena

(Piscataway, NJ)
BOLD - signals away/neutral site game

Now that we know the entire out of conference schedule for the Scarlet Knights, we are still waiting for the Big Ten Conference to release their part of the schedule.

However we do know the opponents as well as if those games are either going to be home or away.

2024-25 Rutgers Basketball Big Ten Schedule
HOME ONLY AWAY ONLY HOME &amp; AWAY GAMES

Illinois (10)

Indiana (91)

Michigan (128)

Iowa (57)

Maryland (62)

Penn State (77)

Minnesota (78)

Nebraska (30)

Purdue (3)

Michigan State (16)

Northwestern (41)

.

UCLA (98)

Oregon (55)

.

USC (85)

Ohio State (49)

.

Wisconsin (17)

Washington (60)

.

