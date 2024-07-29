Here's the full 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball OOC schedule
Rutgers Basketball took to social media today to announce the out of conference games for the highly anticipated 2024-25 season.
Check out the latest updates on the schedule below.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
|DATE
|OPPONENT / 2023-24 KENPOM
|SITE
|
Nov. 6th
|
vs. Wagner (292)
|
Jersey Mike's Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
Nov. 11th
|
vs. St. Peter's (201)
|
Jersey Mike's Arena
|
Nov. 15th
|
vs. Monmouth (198)
|
Jersey Mike's Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
Nov. 20th
|
vs. Merrimack (212)
|
Jersey Mike's Arena
|
Nov. 24th
|
@ Kennesaw State (265)
|
KSU Convocation Center
(Kennesaw, GA)
|
Nov. 26th
|
vs. Alabama (14) OR
vs. Houston (2) OR
vs. Notre Dame (118)
Players Era Tournament
|
MGM Arenas
(Las Vegas, NV)
|
Nov. 27th
|
vs. Alabama (14) OR
vs. Houston (2) OR
vs. Notre Dame (118)
Players Era Tournament
|
MGM Arenas
(Las Vegas, NV)
|
Nov. 29th
|
vs. Alabama (14) OR
vs. Houston (2) OR
vs. Notre Dame (118)
Players Era Tournament
|
MGM Arenas
(Las Vegas, NV)
|
Dec. 14th
|
vs. Seton Hall (50)
Garden State Hardwood Classic
|
Jersey Mike's Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
Dec. 21st
|
vs. Princeton (69)
Never Forget Classic
|
Prudential Center
(Newark, NJ)
|
Dec. 30th
|
vs. Columbia (232)
|
Jersey Mike's Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)
Now that we know the entire out of conference schedule for the Scarlet Knights, we are still waiting for the Big Ten Conference to release their part of the schedule.
However we do know the opponents as well as if those games are either going to be home or away.
|HOME ONLY
|AWAY ONLY
|HOME & AWAY GAMES
|
Illinois (10)
|
Indiana (91)
|
Michigan (128)
|
Iowa (57)
|
Maryland (62)
|
Penn State (77)
|
Minnesota (78)
|
Nebraska (30)
|
Purdue (3)
|
Michigan State (16)
|
Northwestern (41)
|
.
|
UCLA (98)
|
Oregon (55)
|
.
|
USC (85)
|
Ohio State (49)
|
.
|
Wisconsin (17)
|
Washington (60)
|
.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board