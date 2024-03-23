In yet another pulsating season of Rutgers basketball that saw its own moments to remember, Jersey Mike’s Arena always stayed hot, rooting their Scarlet Knights on to victory. And while it wasn’t the most favorable year to RU fans’ standards, there is still plenty of promise within coach Steve Pikiell’s vision for a successful program at New Jersey’s premier state university. No sugarcoating it - the Knights went 15-17 in the first down year of Pikiell’s tenure, yet the lessons learned that will carry on to next season, such as letting upperclassmen and Rutgers standouts Jeremiah Williams and Aundre Hyatt stay as primary focal points, and keep projecting Cliff Omoruyi as the program’s defensive anchor, transition into welcoming two five-star recruits Dylan Harper & Ace Bailey into the foray. Amidst the lows, RU put together some highs along with the newest members of the program like UMass transfer Noah Fernandes and freshman guards Gavin Griffiths and Jamicheal Davis as they were able to scrape away some big wins at home against Indiana and Nebraska and meaningful victories away from Jersey Mike’s Arena against Seton Hall, and a fiery February that saw the Knights win four straight. Some notable turnover is expected to come Rutgers’ way amidst an erratic transfer portal, and whatever may come, Pikiell’s Knights will be as ready as they can be for next season. Aside from that - as we do every year - we review the best sneakers worn by your Scarlet Knights all season with another countdown detailing the freshest adidas colorways and models of the players’ choices.

No. 10 - D.O.N Issue 4 Red/Black

WORN BY -- Noah Fernandes vs. Mississippi State, Dec. 23, 2023 The first shoe on our list comes from way of senior UMass transfer Noah Fernandes who wore the D.O.N. Issue 4 Red/Black colorway during a road game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on December 23, 2023. The transfer’s contributions to the Rutgers squad in his inaugural year were plentiful - Fernandes accumulated 25 steals throughout the year and was one of the team’s most efficient shooters from downtown. The 5 -foot-11, 180-pound shot-creating guard from Mattapoisett, Massachusetts brought a resume of experience to a young Rutgers team who deftly needed it this season and the senior brought his all to his new program in these signature low-top sneakers made popular by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. The sneaker’s design features a “Lightstrike” midsole that delivers cushioning and comfort, a rubber outsole that generates traction wherever the player needs it, textile lining for breathability and a LIGHTLOCK upper for security on the foot. With the D.O.N. sneakers on, Fernandes finished this Big Ten - SEC clash against MSU with nine points on 4-7 shooting and four rebounds.

No. 9 - Dame 8 Gray Three Red/Core/Black

WORN BY -- Gavin Griffiths vs. Michigan, Feb. 29, 2024 Coming up next on our countdown: beloved freshman Gavin Griffiths, who wore the Dame 8 Grey Three Red/Core Black 2.0 colorway on February 29, a game that saw the Scarlet Knights dominate and handle business at home 82-52 over Michigan. Griffiths, a freshman standout forward for the Knights this season, finished his first campaign in Piscataway scoring around six points per contest along with two rebounds while shooting around 33 percent from the field. He wasn’t on the floor much for Rutgers’ biggest win of the season against Juwan Howard’s Wolverines, yet while he was on the floor, he contributed three points and a pair of rebounds in 11 minutes of play. The Dame 8s possess a synthetic build throughout the upper and Bounce Pro-cushioning that supports the foot and the user’s speed and precision when cutting on a dime, this specific colorway pays tribute to NBA star Damian Lillard and the first time he competed with and beat some of the world’s greatest ballers. Griffiths pinpointed these favored kicks all year, not only showcasing his multifaceted skills on the court but his fashion sense as well.

No. 8 - HARDEN Vol. 6 "Vivid Red"

WORN BY -- Derek Simpson vs. Wisconsin, Feb. 10, 2024 Surprise! Another team favorite returns for a second straight year in the same spot. The Harden Vol. 6 stayed as one of the many personal preferences for the 2024 Scarlet Knights. Sophomore Derek Simpson - known widely as one of the team’s most vocal leaders that returned for his second season in Rutgers scarlet - is shown above donning the Hardens. The 6 '3 guard and Jersey native out of Mount Laurel is pictured above draining a three and hitting a pose during RU’s big 78-56 home win against Wisconsin to a rousing Piscataway crowd that ate it up. Simpson had a variety of colorways he rocked on-court this season, but the Harden Vol. 6s were his choice that night. They possess bands on the forefoot and heel that stabilize the foot and are designed for cutting, stopping and starting, making them the quintessential pick for players who wish to start and stop when driving or stepping back for the long range bucket. Vol. 6s are environmentally friendly, and are made in part with recycled content generated from production waste as well as post-consumer household waste. Leading the team in assists with 93 altogether on the year, Simpson also became a prominent three-level defender, accumulating an average of 1.4 steals per game, a team-high this year.

No. 7 - Harden Vol. 7 Team PE

WORN BY -- Jamicheal Davis vs. Georgetown, Nov. 15, 2023 Next up on our countdown is freshman Jamichael Davis, also known as J-Mike, who is seen exclaiming following a finished two hand jam against Georgetown on November 15 during a 71-60 win inside Jersey Mike’s Arena. He came out in a Rutgers-colored PE of the Harden Vol. 7s, a team-favorite during game time. Harden Vol. 7s are a one-in-a-kind type of footwear on the court and a fashion statement off of it. Just like the future Hall-of-Fame point guard from the Clippers’ fashion sense suggests, the Harden vol. 7 are for self expression, something the 6’2 guard from Chattanooga, Tennessee is fond of. The puffed sneaker’s upper exterior borrows its padding from puffer jackets while the hybrid BOOST and Lightstrike midsole technology serve up lightweight energy while the traction pattern supports each jump, cut or change of direction. During this outing, J-Mike put up a respectable nine points on an efficient 4-7 shooting on the night, complete with a couple of rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes.

No. 6 - Adizero Select “Black/Scarlet”

WORN BY -- worn by Oskar Palmquist vs LIU, Dec. 16, 2023 Senior Oskar Palmquist debuts on the sneaker countdown at spot 6 with this Scarlet Knights limited edition colorway of the Adidas Adizero Select. The 6 ‘8 forward out of Kinna, Sweden, Palmquist returned for his fifth and final season in the Knighthood, providing a spark off of the bench as a left-handed knockdown shooter who was capable of rising to the challenge in the game’s biggest moments. Seen above, Palmquist’s sneakers brand a mesh upper overlay over the toe and lace, as well as a black rubber outsole with lightstrike midsole cushions meant to protect the foot in every step and aggressive movement. Additionally, there is a forefoot goreband that secures the foot during use. During a redshirt Senior year, Palmquist’s leadership and poise were essential in getting RU through a tough season. He shot around 43 percent from the field this season, proving to be one of the more reliable players that coach Pikiell could put in positions for him and the Knights to succeed.

No. 5 - Dame 8 “Respect my Name”

WORN BY -- Gavin Griffiths vs. Boston, Nov. 10, 2023 Heading into our final five shoes, another colorway of the Dame 8 pops on the list, and a new one at that. Griffiths debuted the Energy Aqua/Core Black/Team Shock Pink “Respect my Name” versions of the Dame 8 feature special Bounce pro technology for solid energy return in the sole and proper cushioning. An environmentally friendly shoe which about 25% components were used to make the upper contain a minimum of 50% recycled content, NBA superstar Damian Lillard’s eighth signature shoe was built to avoid a larger environmental impact of producing newer materials. And speaking of debuting - the Gavin Griffiths era began in the Dame’s during RU’s first home win of the season. Griffiths would step up in a big way, going on to drop 25 points on 9/15 shooting in a night of emergence for the freshman.

No. 4 - Harden Vol. 6 “Orange/Purple Glow”

WORN BY -- Emmanuel Ogbole vs. Northwestern, Feb. 15, 2024 Coming up next in our top five, sophomore Emmanuel Ogbole’s Orange & Purple Glow Harden Vol. 6 colorway. Brazen in an orange upper, violet heel and cream toe, the Harden Vol. 6 also contain Boost technology in the midsole of the shoe for energy return, while the bands on the forefoot and heel provide that stability the most active of players need. It quite literally is a shoe that all positions can wear to achieve maximum output on the court. A 6-foot-11 center and transfer from Monroe College, Ogbole joined RU this season and played in 10 games with a few rebounds and a couple buckets in about eight minutes per game. Coach Pikiell is excited to see this young prospect flourish in his game as the years go by with his size and raw athleticism that is acquiescing into the standards the Big Ten level expects.

No. 3 - Harden Vol. 6 “Monogram”

WORN BY -- Aundre Hyatt vs. Northwestern, Feb. 15, 2024 At number three, look no further than another returning sneaker on this list: The Harden Vol. 6 “Monogram” colorway, which you might remember as last year’s No. 1 shoe during the 2022-23 season, yet it keeps a spot in this year’s top-three sneakers worn this year. The Monogram colorway is an important one, the name alone suggests that right away. The shoe’s pink overlay is a notable tribute to those in the fight against Breast cancer, and its low-profile upper is scattered with James Harden’s signature logo. The sneaker is built with a snug fit in mind with breathability, bands on the forefoot and heel to increase foot stabilization, BOOST technology in its midsole and its rubber outsole lets up very little slippage. Arguably Rutgers’ most efficient playmaker, Aundre Hyatt returned for his final year of eligibility this season. He scored the most attempts from the field of anyone on the roster, averaged a little over 10 points and was one of the team’s most elite scorers from behind the three-line. In this contest against Northwestern, the senior dropped 10 points with a couple of threes during RU’s 63-60 win.

No. 2 - Dame 8 “Honoring Black Excellence”

WORN BY -- Austin Williams vs. Boston, Nov. 10, 2023 We’re down to our last two sneakers! Next up, another iteration of the team-favorite Dame 8s,a colorway simply described in “Honoring Black Excellence”. As we said earlier about the Dame 8, they possess a synthetic build throughout the upper and Bounce Pro-cushioning that supports the foot and the user’s speed and precision when cutting on a dime, and the Dual-density Bounce pro cushioning provides a favorable support to energy return ratio throughout the shoe. This latest purple, black, and orange colorway displays flowery graphics on the shoe’s heel and multicolored designs that display artwork of black creators that NBA star Damian Lillard wanted to put a spotlight on. Williams, a graduate transfer that played at schools like FIU, Hartford, and Marist in his career, started in nine games as a first-time Scarlet Knight and put up an average of four points through 15.8 minutes per game. Accumulating 16 rebounds and 12 steals, Williams became a prominent defensive piece that coach Pikiell utilized throughout the season. He scored four points off the bench against Boston in their 69-45 win to get to .500 early in the year.

No. 1 - Harden Vol. 6 Unreleased PE

WORN BY -- Jeremiah Williams vs. Northwestern, Feb. 15, 2024 And the No. 1 shoe for the 2023-24 season…it's another Harden Vol. 6 shoe. A team standout of a sneaker, this aqua, dark blue and white colorway took the top spot on this season’s list without a doubt. Mentioned before - the sneaker’s snug fit, breathability, and Boost technology in its midsole and its rubber outsole separated itself from the pack of elite courtwear for the Knights this season, and the team’s leading scorer Jeremiah Williams, a Redshirt junior who joined the Knights this season, rocked these during a W against Northwestern.