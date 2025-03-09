Rutgers Softball Freshman Ella Harrison Records No-Hitter

Game 1: Rutgers vs. North Dakota, Friday, March 7

Hurlers are often credited with throwing “a gem” in a contest against an opponent, but never was the term more applicable than the outing by Rutgers freshman Ella Harrison. In what can only be termed a pitchers’ duel, North Dakota hurler Jackie Albrecht was simply spectacular, holding the Scarlet Knights to one hit in the opening game of the invitational. Fortunately for the Knights, Harrison was nearly perfect, pitching a no-hitter while striking out 16 Fighting Hawks. Albrecht fanned 12 Scarlet Knights, but in the bottom of the seventh of the scoreless game, RU played small ball, getting runners in scoring position. It was then that Albrecht threw a wild pitch, allowing freshman Riley Hwang to race home with the only, and winning, run of the game as Rutgers took the opening tilt, 1-0.

Game 2: Rutgers vs. North Dakota, Saturday, March 8

Looking to exact some revenge on the Knights, the Fighting Hawks came out with determination in the early game against RU. After Rutgers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Fighting Hawks teed off on starting pitcher Kelsey Hoekstra, who lasted only one third of an inning as North Dakota sprinted out to a 5-1 lead. The Hawks soon added one in the second and two more in the fourth, pacing them to an 8-0 lead on their way to a resounding 11-3 victory. While outfielders Jillian Anderson (2-for-4, one RBI) and Kelsie Riggan (2-for-3, one run scored, one RBI) had good days, the Knights would leave eight runners stranded in the game as Hoekstra recorded the loss in the run-shortened contest. Tehya Armstrong’s four innings of work were enough for her to notch the win for the victorious Hawks.

Game 3: Rutgers vs. West Georgia, Saturday, March 8

The late game on Saturday saw the Scarlet Knights take on the West Georgia Wolves. Once again, Harrison returned to the circle for RU to face off against junior Calli Hardison for the Wolves. Again, Harrison needed to be next to flawless, as she would be locked in another pitching duel with her counterpart. When L.A. Matthews doubled down the right field line driving home Anderson to give RU a 1-0 lead, no one knew that it would be the lone score of the game. Harrison was brilliant again, allowing just four hits to the Wolves while striking out eight in a complete game shutout victory.

Game 4: Rutgers vs. Colgate, Sunday, March 9

Sporting only two players that had a batting average of over .300 coming into the game, the Scarlet Knights figured to have an easy time against the Raiders. The problem, of course, was the Raider pitching staff, which featured their ace starter, junior Maya Servedio. With an ERA of 4.34 and 40 strikeouts in her 50 innings of work, the young RU lineup would face a formidable task as they attempted to put the ball in play. But, when the Knights did take the lead in the third inning, it was again the familiar names that fans have been used to seeing all season long, with Matthews, Anderson and Hailey Stripling leading the way. Colgate closed the margin to one run when freshman Mia Casio belted a solo homer in the fifth, but RU would prevail, 3-1. Dezaria Johnson took the win for Rutgers, while Servedio took her seventh loss of the season for Colgate.

Game 5: Rutgers vs. Georgia State, Sunday, March 9

The Scarlet Knights may have had a tougher time fighting the weather in the final game of the tournament than they did against the Panthers, as a rain delay pushed the start of the contest back for several hours. But, after taking a 1-0 lead in the first, the Knights erupted for seven runs in the second inning, led by a double by Hoekstra and a home run by Riggan. That lead held up through five innings to give RU a run-rule win, while giving Harrison her third win of the weekend, 8-0.

For the tournament, Harrison pitched 19 scoreless innings, recording three wins, improving her season record to 8-7. She now stands with a 1.83 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 91.2 innings of work.

The Scarlet Knights will now return to New Jersey for their home opener against Wagner before Big Ten Conference play gets underway. The game against the Seahawks starts at 3:00 p.m. at the Rutgers Softball Complex on Tuesday, March 11. The Knights will then open Big Ten Conference play on Friday, March 14 when they take on Maryland at 3:00 p.m. in Piscataway.