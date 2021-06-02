With the 2021 season now over Steve Owens and his staff have turned their attention to bolstering their roster for next season. The Scarlet Knights staff received good news over the weekend as Ithaca College outfielder Garrett Callaghan announced his decision to transfer to Rutgers.

Callaghan is one of the top Division III players in the country and received plenty of interest from D1 programs once he put his name in the portal.

He is a 6’3” 215 pound outfielder who hails from Franklin Park, New Jersey. During his four years at Ithaca College, Callaghan slashed .358/.486/.574 with 101 hits, 23 doubles, ten home runs, 65 RBIs and a 1.060 OPS. He's coming off a monster season where he slashed .371/.533/.809 with 33 hits, eight doubles, nine home runs and a team-high 1.342 OPS.

