On Wednesday afternoon the Big Ten Conference and Rutgers Athletics announced game times for a handful of games in the 2023 season. For the Scarlet Knights, their three non-conference games were unveiled as well as their Sunday afternoon season opener.

Rutgers will open up the season in a Big Ten matchup against Northwestern on Sunday, Sunday 3rd with kickoff taking place at Noon and the game will be televised on CBS. The last time the Scarlet Knights played a Sunday game was back in October of 2006 when they welcomed UConn to town.

The following week Rutgers will welcome former Big East / AAC foe Temple to SHI Stadium for a Saturday night lights matchup which will be televised on the Big Ten Network with kickoff set for 7:30pm.

The next non-conference matchup sees Rutgers taking on another former Big East Conference mate in Virginia Tech, as the Hokies come to town on September September 16th for a 3:30pm kickoff and again the game will be televised on BTN.

Finally several Big Ten matchups were announced as well, as Rutgers travels to Michigan on September 23rd and will welcome Michigan State to campus on October 14th, with both kickoffs set for noon and the TV networks still TBD. Finally last but not least, Rutgers travels to Wisconsin on October 7th for a either a Noon or 3:30/4 pm kickoff, also with the TV network TBD.

Stay tuned for more on Rutgers Football and other Scarlet Knights athletics news right here on The Knight Report!