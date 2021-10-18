If you take a look at this year's Rutgers Men's Basketball roster it'll show that the program has five scholarship freshman since the 20220 season did not count towards a year of eligibility.

Even though the team on paper appears super young, head coach Steve Pikiell is still pretty confident that they can all help contribute in some way, shape or form this season.

“I like our freshmen, but they are not young because of COVID they were all here last year,” Pikell said during his Media Day presser. “Dean (Reiber) and Oskar (Palmquist) have been great. Mawot (Mag) has been our best defender with Jalen Miller.”

Out of the five freshmen currently on the roster, only one of them is new to the program and that’s highly-touted class of 2021 guard Jalen Miller who enrolled just a few months ago.

“Honestly I don’t pay much attention to the praise,” Miller said. “I think my game will speak for itself, I’ve always had that sense of being an underdog and working my butt off just to prove my worth. I know I can be versatile on the floor.”

