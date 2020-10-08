TheKnightReport - Fresh 2020 roster on its way for Rutgers football

While we know for certain who was a part of the recruiting class and who the transfers are that Rutgers football brought in, an actual, official roster hasn’t been released since last year.

“We're gonna get a roster for you,” Schiano said this week. “Here's my plan. We'll come out this time, Monday next week with a roster and then the following Monday with a depth chart. So, again, I'm working through some things with the roster. There's a lot of moving parts always with a football team but then throw COVID in there and training camp, while you're in school, and then a new staff, there's a lot of rebuttals that all go there so I will, I will get it out on Monday, and then like I said, depth chart the following week.”

Monday, a new, updated roster featuring opt-outs/opt-ins and the like will be released. On Oct. 19 -- game week -- the Scarlet Knights will also release their first depth chart of the season ahead of the Oct. 24 matchup at Michigan State.

Schiano went heavy on transfers this offseason, and not all of them have received their waivers just yet to play right away in 2020.

They’re also coming.

“We are actually still waiting on a couple, and here's the reason why,” Schianon said. “We would have been submitting those throughout the summer even in August. We were waiting to send a few more. And then when the season got canceled there was no need, because then they would have had their year in residency and you wouldn't have to have a waiver. So once it appeared that we're going to play and we immediately restarted the waiters. I'm confident we'll know everyone soon. My hope is before we get into our first game.”

Rutgers is a little bit of a team of mystery right now considering the new staff is on board, it just really started full practice a few days ago for the first time since November of 2019, and the roster is cloudy.

Does that help? Well, it can’t hurt if other teams don’t know what the Scarlet Knights look like.

“If there is any, I don’t think it’s huge. I’m not trying to be evasive in any way. There are a couple little things that could help us with our opponent not knowing who to study or what to study,” Schiano said. “You know, we have the same thing with our opener, what’s the offense going to be? What’s the defense going to be? What do their special teams look like? You are going to have now more than ever just adjust on the fly and if a couple of little things can help you, why not use it in that first game? End of the day it’s going to be a very little advantage if any, it’s going to be who can block and tackle and who can throw and catch. It’s always been that and it always will be that.”

